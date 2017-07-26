The Panorama Music & Arts Festival is back at Randall’s Island Park for its second year, as the Coachella organizers give that festival’s vibe a distinctly East Coast twist, inspired by the World’s Fair nexus of music, art and technology.

The Panorama headliners are deservedly getting the bulk of the attention: Frank Ocean and Solange on Friday, Tame Impala and Chet Faker on Saturday, and Nine Inch Nails and A Tribe Called Quest on Sunday. But there are plenty more must-see acts on the bill. Here are three notables:

advertisement | advertise on newsday

SPOON (5:55 p.m. Friday): Britt Daniel and the guys have one of the best albums of the year with “Hot Thoughts,” a sleek mix of indie rock, dance grooves and timely politics that will only get better live.

MITSKI (4:20 p.m. Saturday): Mitski Miyakawi made one of 2016’s boldest statements with her rocking “Puberty 2” album, led by the single “Your Best American Girl.”

MURA MASA (5:35 p.m. Sunday): The 21-year-old British phenom Alex Crossan will bring his unique twist on dance music to life, including the single “1 Night” with Charli XCX and “Love$ick” with A$AP Rocky.

And don’t forget to check out The Ark Dome Show, which runs throughout the festival in The Lab. Written and directed by Brooklyn’s Dirt Empire, the show is an immersive theater piece inside a 90-foot-high dome that combines original music and visuals as it tells a tale of intergalactic survival. The Dome can hold only 200 or so people at a time, so plan accordingly.

WHAT Panorama Music & Arts Festival WHEN | WHERE Noon Friday through Sunday, Randall’s Island Park INFO $99 daily; $282 for three-day pass; 855-742-9726, panorama.nyc