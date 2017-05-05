Paul McCartney, who last month announced that he would be bringing his “One on One” tour to the renovated Nassau Coliseum, has now added a second show due to overwhelming demand for tickets.
MSG Entertainment announced on Friday that the former Beatle would be playing additional dates at three local arenas. McCartney, who was slated to play NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale on Sept. 26 will now do an additional concert on Sept. 27.
He has also added second shows at Madison Square Garden (Sept. 17) and Barclays Center in Brooklyn (Sept. 21). No date was given for when tickets for the second shows will go on sale.
McCartney brought his “One on One” tour to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last summer. For the show, he took the stage for nearly three hours and performed songs from his more than five-decade career, from his days with The Beatles to “FourFiveSeconds,” his 2015 collaboration with Kanye West and Rihanna.
