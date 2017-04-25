Paul McCartney will bring his One on One tour back to the area for three shows, including a stop at the renovated Nassau Coliseum for his first Long Island show in 15 years.
McCartney’s Sept. 26 show will be his first concert at The Coliseum since 2002’s Driving USA tour. He will also play Madison Square Garden on Sept. 15 and Barclays Center on Sept. 19.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. May 1.
Macca’s One on One tour stopped at Citi Field last summer for a near-three-hour selection of songs from his legendary career, ranging from “A Hard Day’s Night” to “FourFiveSeconds,” his collaboration with Kanye West and Rihanna.
Unlike last year’s go-round which featured massive outside shows in stadiums and his headlining sets at the debut of the Desert Trip festival, this year McCartney is focusing on arenas, which means his huge video and laser displays should be even more stunning.
