Pentatonix has good reason to be merry this holiday season. The a cappella quintet’s version of “Hallelujah” came in at No. 1 on iTunes’ list of the top 10 Christmas songs of 2016.
Adding fuel to the Yule Log fire, Pentatonix had two other songs in the top 10 — “Mary, Did You Know?” at No. 3 and “Little Drummer Boy” in the No. 9 slot.
Greenlawn’s own Mariah Carey had to settle for No. 2 with her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Also well-represented was Trans-Siberian Orchestra with “Christmas/Sarajevo 12/24” at No. 4 and “Christmas Canon” in sixth place.
Rounding out the list were Wham!’s “Last Christmas” in fifth; Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 7; “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee at No. 8 and Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” in the No. 10 position.
Pentatonix also had a stockingful of hits on iTunes’ Christmas album chart. The group occupied four spots on the top 10 holiday albums list, including No. 1 with “A Pentatonix Christmas.”
