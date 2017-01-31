Phish will take over Madison Square Garden this summer with a 13-concert run they are calling “The Baker’s Dozen.”

The band, which released its 13th studio album “Big Boat” in October, will begin its run on July 21. By the end of the run, the band will have headlined The Garden 52 times, joining Billy Joel, Elton John and The Grateful Dead in the small circle of acts who have performed at the arena more than 50 times.

Phish’s run will become the second-longest run at The Garden, following Joel’s ongoing monthly residency, which stands at 36 and has currently been extended through a 42nd show in June. Joel previously held the record for second-longest run at The Garden as well, when he played 12 sold-out shows at the arena in 2006.

Phish is currently taking requests for a limited number of 13-show packages through tickets.phish.com that will only charge for 12 shows, with prices ranging between $880 and $960. Pre-sale tickets for individual shows are also available. In keeping with what has become a Phish tradition at The Garden, all floor tickets will be general admission.

Tickets are $65-$80 and go on sale at noon on Feb. 17 through Ticketmaster.