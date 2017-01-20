MusicEntertainment

Long Island's Chrisette Michele is expected to be part of the official presidential inaugural balls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Michele was set to perform at an inauguration event Thursday, Jan. 19, her management said, but she did not take the stage that night as part of the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial, along with country singer Toby Keith and rockers 3 Doors Down.

President Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and more (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Toby Keith performs at a pre-inaugural Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Other performers included 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys, RaviDrums and Frontmen of Country.

President Barack Obama, 2013: Beyonce (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Beyonce performs the national anthem to conclude the 57th presidential inauguration ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington, D.C.

Kelly Clarkson, James Taylor and Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Kelly Clarkson performs "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" during the presidential inauguration on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington, D.C. Other performers included the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and James Taylor.

President Barack Obama, 2009: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters (Credit: AP; inaugural.senate.gov) (Credit: AP; inaugural.senate.gov) Vice President Joe Biden, left, President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush sing the national anthem, sung by The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, at the end of swearing-in ceremonies at the U.S. capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009.

Aretha Franklin, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman and more (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration of President Barack Obama as the 44th president of the United States of America on the west front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Yo-Yo Ma, Anthony McGill, Gabriela Montero, Itzhak Perlman, the San Francisco Boys Chorus, the San Francisco Girls Chorus and the United States Marine Band also performed.

President George W. Bush, 2005: Technical Sgt. Bradley Bennett (Credit: Getty Images; inaugural.senate.gov) (Credit: Getty Images; inaugural.senate.gov) President George W. Bush and his family, daughters Barbara, center, Jenna, and wife, first lady Laura Bush, stand for the national anthem, sung by the U.S. Air Force band's Technical Sgt. Bradley Bennett, before taking the oath of office for his second term during inaugural ceremonies on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C.

Denyce Graves, Susan Graham and more (Credit: inaugural.senate.gov) (Credit: inaugural.senate.gov) Denyce Graves, pictured, sings at President George W. Bush's inaugural ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. Other musical guests included Susan Graham, the United States Marine Band, the United States Herald Trumpets, the United States Naval Academy Men's and Woman's Glee Club and the United States Navy Sea Chanters among others.

President George W. Bush, 2001: Staff Sgt. Alec T. Maly (Credit: AP; inaugural.senate.gov) (Credit: AP; inaugural.senate.gov) Staff Sgt. Alec T. Maly sang the national anthem before President George W. Bush took the oath of office for his first term during inaugural ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. Here, he takes the oath of office to become the 43rd president on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington.

Ricky Martin, Jessica Simpson and more (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) President-elect George W. Bush dances with singer Ricky Martin, pictured here with Bush, at the opening ceremony of the inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 18, 2001. Jessica Simpson also performed. Bush was sworn in two days later on Jan. 20 as the 43rd POTUS. On Inauguration Day, Dupont Manual High School/Youth Performing Arts School Choir of Louisville, Kentucky, performed along with the United States Marine Band and University of Louisville Choir.

President Bill Clinton, 1997: Santita Jackson and the Resurrection Choir (Credit: Getty Images; AP) (Credit: Getty Images; AP) President Bill Clinton waves to the crowd ahead of being sworn in for his second term as U.S. president on Jan. 20, 1997. The national anthem was sung by Santita Jackson and the Resurrection Choir.

Jessye Norman, the United States Marine Band and more (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration) (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration) Jessye Norman sings at the 1997 presidential inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in front of President Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, on Jan. 20, 1997. Other performers included the United States Marine Band, United States Naval Academy Men's and Woman's Glee Club, Children of the Gospel: The Next Generation and Immanuel Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra among others.

Bill Clinton, 1993: Marilyn Horne (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Mezzo soprano Marilyn Horne sings the national anthem on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1993, joined by President Clinton, left, as former President Bush looks on during the inaugural ceremony.

The U.S. Marine Corps Marching Band and more (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) A member of the U.S. Marine Corps Marching Band tunes up on Jan. 20, 1993 ahead of his "The Liberty Bell" performance in front of the U.S. Capitol Dome prior to the start of the inauguration of President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C. Other musical selections included "City on the Hill" composed by Dr. Marvin V. Curtis and performed by the Philander Smith Collegiate Choir from Little Rock, Arkansas, and an American medley sung by Marilyn Horne that included "Simple Gifts" by Aaron Copeland and "Make a Rainbow" by Portia Nelson.

George H.W. Bush, 1989: Staff Sgt. Alvy Powell (Credit: Getty Images; AP) (Credit: Getty Images; AP) Staff Sgt. Alvy Powell of the U.S. Army Band sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before President George H.W. Bush took the oath of office during inaugural ceremonies on Jan. 20, 1989, in Washington, D.C.

Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Eva Gabor and more (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration) (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration) Performers Frank Sinatra, Mary Maltrop, Emmanuel Lewis, Elizabeth Taylor and Eva Gabor attend the inaugural gala at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 1985. Mikhail Baryshnikov also performed at the inaugural gala. The next day, at the swear-in ceremony, the musical selections included "This is My Country" sung by the Harlan Boys' Choir from Harlan, Kentucky, and "God Bless America" by Staff Sergeant Alvy Powell of the U.S. Army Band.

President Ronald Reagan, 1985: The United States Marine Band (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The United States Marine Band sang the national anthem on Jan. 21, 1985, when President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term. Here, he delivers his inaugural address in the Rotunda of the Capitol.

Jessye Norman (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Opera singer Jessye Norman performed President Ronald Reagan's inauguration. Other musical selections during the swearing-in ceremony included "Simple Gifts" from Aaron Copland's "Old American Songs" performed by Jessye Norman and "The God Who Gave Us Life" from the first section of "The Testament of Freedom" by Randall Thompson performed by the University of Maryland Chorus.

President Ronald Reagan, 1981: Juanita Booker (Credit: inaugural.senate.gov) (Credit: inaugural.senate.gov) President Ronald Reagan gives his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 40th President of the United States during inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 20, 1981. This year, Juanita Booker sang "The Star Spangled Banner".

Ethel Merman (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration) (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration) Singer Ethel Merman performs for guests at the gala celebration at the Capital Centre in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 1981.

President James E. Carter, 1977: Cantor Issac Goodfriend, U.S. Marine Band (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) President Jimmy Carter, third from right, is sworn in as the 39th president of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger on Jan. 20, 1977, as first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on. "The Star-Spangled Banner" was sung by Cantor Issac Goodfriend accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band. Other musical selections: "Battle Hymn of the Republic" sung by Atlanta University, Clark Morehouse, Morris Brown and Spelman Colleges, and the Interdenominational Theological Center accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band

President Richard M. Nixon, 1973: Ethel Ennis (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President Richard M. Nixon delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1973, saying the world stands on the threshold of a new era of peace. Jazz great Ethel Ennis sang the national anthem. The United States Marine Band performed "Inaugural Fanfare" and the Combined Service Academies Chorus performed "America the Beautiful".

President Richard M. Nixon, 1969: Mormon Tabernacle Choir, U.S. Marine Band (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Here, Billy Graham says a prayer at the inauguration of President Richard Nixon in Washington on Jan. 20, 1969. That year, "The Star-Spangled Banner" was performed by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir accompanied by the United States Marine Band. The United States Marine Band performed "God Bless America" as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir of Salt Lake City sang "This is My Country".

President Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965: U.S. Marine Band (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) The United States Marine Band sang the national anthem during President Lyndon B. Johnson's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, 1965. Other musical performances include: "Stars and Stripes Forever" performed by the United States Marine Band, "Hail, America" by the United States Marine Band, "America, the Beautiful" by Leontyne Price accompanied by the United States Marine Band and "This is My Country" by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Here, President Johnson, right, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to South Vietnam Gen. Maxwell Taylor on Aug. 8, 1965, in the White House.

President John F. Kennedy, 1961: Marian Anderson (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Marian Anderson sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at President John F. Kennedy's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, 1961. Here, he delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1957: Marion Anderson (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President Dwight D. Eisenhower listens to opera singer Marion Anderson sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during public swearing in ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 21, 1957. Other musical selections included "America the Beautiful" by the United States Marine Band and "America" by Brian Sullivan accompanied by the United States Marine Band.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953: Dorothy Maynor (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President Dwight D. Eisenhower is inaugurated as president, with U.S. Chief Justice Fred Vinson administering the oath of office during the ceremony in Washington. The national anthem was performed by Dorothy Maynor accompanied by the United States Marine Band. "America, the Beautiful" was also performed by Eugene Conley, accompanied by the United States Marine Band.

President Harry S. Truman, 1949: Phil Regan, U.S. Marine Band (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The Capitol formed the backdrop as President Harry Truman delivered his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1949. The national anthem was performed by Phil Regan accompanied by the United States Marine Band.