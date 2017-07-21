The word will soon be out about Secret Weapons.

The Rockville Centre duo of Daniel Rocco and Gerard Lange have been keeping a relatively low profile while they work on their debut album for Epic Records, which is expected to arrive later this year. But the album’s first single “Ghost,” released only weeks ago, has already hit No. 1 on the new-music website Hype Machine. And it’s no wonder.

Secret Weapons punctuates its sleek dance pop with rock energy on “Ghost,” as Rocco calls out his adversary as a “ghost inside a shell.” By combining that chorus with a signature synth riff, the song boasts both a solid lyrical and musical hook.

Friends since high school, Rocco and Lange first teamed up in the promising band Night Fevers (whose excellent 2012 EP “Too Bright to Hide It” is still available for a free download on Bandcamp, by the way). But Secret Weapons has only recently become their sole focus, spending the past year working on the new album and touring, playing on festivals with the likes of Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At the Disco. “Ghost” is set to bring them into the light.

