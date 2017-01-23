Rod Stewart will team up with special guest Cyndi Lauper for a summer tour that includes a stop at Jones Beach Theater on July 18.
The newly knighted Sir Rod and Grammy- and Tony-winner Lauper will perform songs from throughout their hit-filled careers, including Lauper’s country album “Detour” from last year.
Tickets are $30-$199.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.
Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
