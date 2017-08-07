The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood says he recently underwent successful surgery for lung cancer.
In an interview with Event, the Sunday magazine of the UK newspaper Daily Mail, Wood, 70, said that after a medical checkup three months ago, he was told “that I had this supernova burning away on my left lung.”
A week of tests found that the cancer had not “set up encampments and spread to my lymph nodes. If that had happened, it would have been all over for me.”
After surgery to remove the cancerous tissue, said Wood, “I’m OK now. But I’m going to have a checkup every three months. They caught it early. . . . I was bloody lucky, but then I’ve always had a very strong guardian angel looking out for me. By rights I shouldn’t be here.”
