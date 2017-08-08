NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Glen Campbell, the legendary country singer known for hits like “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Rhinestone Cowboy,” died Tuesday in Nashville after a long, public battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to his family. He was 81.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell,” the family wrote in a statement on Campbell’s website.

Born in Billstown, Arkansas, in 1936, Campbell began his career as a session musician, joining the famed Wrecking Crew in Los Angeles. In the early ’60s, Campbell played on everything from Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” to the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” In 1964, he even joined the Beach Boys, filling in for Brian Wilson.

Shortly after that, he began recording songs for himself, landing his first hit in 1967 with “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” written by Bayville’s Jimmy Webb.

By 1969, thanks to a string of hits including No. 1 hits “Wichita Lineman” and “Galveston,” Campbell sold more records than The Beatles. He returned to the top of the charts in the mid-’70s with “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights.”

Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011 and went public with the issue on his final tour, which is captured in the documentary “I’ll Be Me.” He released his final album, “Adios,” on June 9.

Campbell is survived by his wife, Kim; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane and Dillon; sisters Barbara, Sandra and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.