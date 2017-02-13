Singer Joy Villa shocked crowds at the Grammy Awards when she revealed her patriotic red, white and blue "Make America Great Again" gown.

Villa, 25, who was not nominated for any awards, originally wore a white, floor-length cape upon her arrival but removed it to reveal the controversial outfit.

Many people were outraged over the dress and accused her of trying to steal another 15 minutes of fame. Reflecting on her past Grammy outfits, others claimed that she deliberately chooses to wear controversial outfits each year in order to be noticed.

The singer responded to criticism in an Instagram post saying, "Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe of fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love."

The dress, which featured the slogan "Make America Great Again" down the front and "Trump" on the train, was created by Filipino-born designer, Andre Soriano who said in a post the dress was a "tribute [to] OUR President of the United States of America."

Despite the negative comments, many Trump supporters applauded the outfit and jumped to her defense on social media.

Villa began the night with roughly 15.4K followers on Twitter, but as news of the dress circulated, that number increased to over 65K.

Her album sales also skyrocketed and her EP, "I Make The Static," reached number seven on the iTunes top album chart.

Villa was not the only artist to make a political statement. A member of the band High Suspect also wore a jacket that read "Impeach" on the back while Katy Perry wore an armband that read "persist."