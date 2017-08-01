Stevie Wonder, Green Day and The Killers will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 23.

The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara are also set to perform at the festival, which will be broadcast on MSNBC and MSNBC.com. Tickets for the event are free, but must be earned by completing actions against extreme poverty in the world, outlined on globalcitizen.com.

“In this crucial time, there is nothing more exciting to me than having the honor of giving my gift of song, words and motivation to the Global Citizen Festival,” Wonder said in a statement. “When we commit ourselves to life issues, we are showing love of the Most High. I was, I am and will always be, a citizen connected to the spirit of everyone on this planet moving forward. Let’s go!”

Global Citizen hopes, by lobbying international governments and working with private groups, to eliminate extreme poverty in the world by 2030.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen voters around the world reject the nationalism and isolationism that keeps people living in extreme poverty,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans in a statement. “Now, we are calling on activists and music fans to use their voice to change the world . . . Now more than ever, we need to ensure we work together for the world’s poor.”

Green Day singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong said the band was grateful to be part of the event.

“American aid programs make a significant difference in the betterment of lives at home and around the world, and we should all want these programs to become stronger, not weaker,” he said. “We all play a part in seeing this mission through and it starts with calling on all our leaders.”

Last year’s festival featured Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Metallica and Eddie Vedder.