After two days of rain, the sun came out for Day 3 of the Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park in Patchogue on Saturday.

“I’m a big festival fan,” says Scott Porciello, 61, of Stony Brook who attended with his wife, Amy. “This is a summer tradition for us. We were supposed to go on vacation but we don’t leave until we come here first.”

Opening the Main Coors Light Stage was Patchogue’s own Soundswell, which blends surf rock with R&B soul and features the Swinson sisters on vocals.

“We’ve got that sibling harmony going on,” says Sydney Swinson, 22.

Corey Swinson, 25, adds, “It’s surreal to have a festival like this with national acts in our hometown.”

Heather Mahlstedt, 41, of Farmingville brought her twin 4-year-olds Autumn and Greyson specifically to see Soundswell.

“We love their vibe,” she says. “Their favorite song is ‘Spider Monkey.’ We hope they play it!”

Though rain doused the first two days of the festival, featuring Taking Back Sunday on Thursday and 311 on Friday, organizers say the is a success.

“We were sold out,” says event founder and producer Jim Faith with a smile. “Not one person left. People were loving it. If anything the rain added to the festivities.”

Over at the Clamshell Bandshell stage, Lennon Ashton, 18, of Plainview and Katie Zimmer, 18, of Commack were busy keeping classic rock alive — acoustically. The duo jammed on covers of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and “The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin plus a few originals like “On My Way.”

“We grew up listening to the Beatles, Rush and Yes,” says Ashton, who was named after the late Beatle John Lennon. “We want to bring it back.”

One popular treat this year at the festival is rolled ice cream from Bar A Dessert, which is set to open in Patchogue in mid-August. The frozen sweet is made with fresh ingredients in front of the patron on cold slabs set at -23 degrees (Matcha Green has green tea, mint, blueberry and coconut flakes).

“I got the idea from Thailand,” says owner Junggle Fu. “The taste is smooth, not icy because we use pure cream.”

Adam Maxwell, 42, of Wading River bathed himself in sunscreen with son Jeremy, 19, by his side as the father and son team settled in for a full daylong concert.

“For me it’s all about the music,” says Maxwell. “I’m mainly here to see Gov’t Mule but the weather is great, so why not hang out?”

The festival continues Sunday with Dave Mason, Poco, the Zombies and Long Island’s own Eddie Money.