The Emporium, the Patchogue music club that boasted seven bars, an outdoor beer garden, a dance floor and a bowling alley, has closed its doors.

On Friday morning, both the club’s website and its Facebook page had this message: “Out Of Business. The Emporium Is Officially Closed. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding.”

Representatives for The Emporium would not respond to Newsday’s request for a comment regarding the closing.

Since opening its doors in 2012, the Emporium, which was located on Railroad Avenue has hosted concerts featuring numerous popular performers and also offered VIP service to customers.

Its most recent big event was a Disco Ball on April 28 that featured France Joli, Bonnie Pointer and Tavares.

