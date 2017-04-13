The approach to “The Fate of the Furious: The Album” (Atlantic) is exactly the same as the approach to the latest installment of the blockbuster film franchise: Pack it with so many likable stars doing likable things that there’s nothing to do but sit back and enjoy it.
“Gang Up” sums up the strategy, as Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock overwhelm us by trading rhymes. The first single is the ridiculously catchy “Good Life,” with G-Eazy rhyming about his team and “no more being broke and distressed” while Kehlani sweetly sings the hook about putting “the good and the good in the good life.”
Post Malone sounds a little choked up as he rap-sings about “Candy Paint” and other high-end accessories. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sage the Gemini team up for the breezy soul-pop gem “Don’t Get Much Better” that will soon be banging out of car radios, along with the charming “Hey Ma” from Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello.
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album” may not be deep, but it sure goes by fast.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.