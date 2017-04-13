REVIEW

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE A soundtrack so stacked with stars that it can’t fail.

The approach to “The Fate of the Furious: The Album” (Atlantic) is exactly the same as the approach to the latest installment of the blockbuster film franchise: Pack it with so many likable stars doing likable things that there’s nothing to do but sit back and enjoy it.

“Gang Up” sums up the strategy, as Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock overwhelm us by trading rhymes. The first single is the ridiculously catchy “Good Life,” with G-Eazy rhyming about his team and “no more being broke and distressed” while Kehlani sweetly sings the hook about putting “the good and the good in the good life.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Post Malone sounds a little choked up as he rap-sings about “Candy Paint” and other high-end accessories. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sage the Gemini team up for the breezy soul-pop gem “Don’t Get Much Better” that will soon be banging out of car radios, along with the charming “Hey Ma” from Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello.

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album” may not be deep, but it sure goes by fast.