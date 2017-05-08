Troy Ramey, the Sea Cliff singer who was eliminated from “The Voice” on April 25, has dates lined up at two Long Island venues.
On Monday, Ramey announced on his Twitter page that he will be performing at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on July 28. Also on the bill for Ramey is a June 25 show at the Amityville Music Hall.
He also has two Manhattan gigs coming up: Piano’s NYC on June 1 and The Bitter End on June 23.
Ramey, who had been on “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani’s team, made it to 12th place on the singing competition.
