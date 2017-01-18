How’s it going to be? Well, Third Eye Blind plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its eponymous debut album by playing it in its entirety at an amphitheater tour that includes a stop at Jones Beach Theater on June 24.
The “Semi-Charmed Life” rockers will also play songs from last year’s “We are Drugs” EP on what they are calling the “Summer Gods” tour, with openers Silversun Pickups.
“We are all about fostering a feeling of aliveness and connection,” says singer Stephan Jenkins in a statement. “That’s why we have the summer vibes, because our heat comes from being alive and in the moment and you can only get it when you are willing to keep it real. No one can create the vibes we do fronting over a backing track.”
Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 24.
