Sea Cliff’s Troy Ramey advanced to the Top 12 of “The Voice” Tuesday night with an emotional version of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.”

Though Ramey wasn’t one of the Top 2 vote-getters on coach Gwen Stefani’s team, Stefani chose him to continue to the next round over three other team members because he was making the most progress.

“Troy, you really brought it to another level,” Stefani said about her choice. “I knew you had that and you took it there. It was really, really emotional and great tonight.”

Ramey said Stefani’s decision to have him perform “A Case of You” meant a lot to him because Mitchell was his dad’s favorite artist.

“It’s just the perfect match,” Ramey said, adding that his dad would say, “Kids, one day you’re gonna learn that Joni Mitchell’s the most influential songwriter of our time.”

Ramey’s performance went over well. “I saw you in a way that I’ve never seen you before,” Stefani said. “I think you’re incredible and I’m so proud of you.”

Even other coaches praised him.

“I’m a huge fan of yours,” Adam Levine said. “You’re one of the most powerful and intriguing people on the show. Your voice is so spectacular.”

Ramey’s version of “A Case of You” hit the Top 10 on the iTunes rock charts Wednesday morning. He will perform in the next live round of “The Voice” on Monday.