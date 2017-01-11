HIGHLIGHTS

  • Band considers new songs inspired by new president
  • New tour will go back to songs from ‘The Joshua Tree’

U2 has pushed back the release of its “Songs of Experience” album to consider whether they want to write music inspired by the victory of President-Elect Donald Trump.

“We just went, ‘Hold on a second — we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,’ ” U2 guitarist The Edge told Rolling Stone. “Most of it was written in the early part of 2016, and now . . . the world is a different place.”

The band will instead perform “The Joshua Tree” in its entirety on a massive stadium tour to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary, which may actually be more timely. “[It] started to dawn on us . . . things have kind of come full circle,” The Edge said. “That record was written in the mid-Eighties, during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and U.S. politics. It was a period when there was a lot of unrest.”