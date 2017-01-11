U2 has pushed back the release of its “Songs of Experience” album to consider whether they want to write music inspired by the victory of President-Elect Donald Trump.
“We just went, ‘Hold on a second — we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,’ ” U2 guitarist The Edge told Rolling Stone. “Most of it was written in the early part of 2016, and now . . . the world is a different place.”
The band will instead perform “The Joshua Tree” in its entirety on a massive stadium tour to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary, which may actually be more timely. “[It] started to dawn on us . . . things have kind of come full circle,” The Edge said. “That record was written in the mid-Eighties, during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and U.S. politics. It was a period when there was a lot of unrest.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.