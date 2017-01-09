U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its landmark album “The Joshua Tree” with a massive stadium tour that includes a stop at MetLife Stadium on June 28.
The band will play “The Joshua Tree,” which included breakout hits “With or Without You” and “Where the Streets Have No Name,” in its entirety.
“Recently I listened back to ‘The Joshua Tree’ for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera,” U2’s Bono said in a statement. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats ... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night.”
Guitarist The Edge said the band is looking forward to the shows. “It seems like we have come full circle from when ‘The Joshua Tree’ songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” he said in a statement. “To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times, too -- we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now.”
Tickets are $35-$280 through Ticketmaster and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Floor tickets will be general admission and there will be a six-ticket limit on sales. The Lumineers are set to open the MetLife Stadium show.
Here is the full U2 schedule:
NORTH AMERICA
May 12: Vancouver, BC Place
May 14: Seattle, CenturyLink Field
May 17: Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
May 20: Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
May 24: Houston, NRG Stadium
May 26: Dallas, AT&T Stadium
June 3: Chicago, Soldier Field
June 7: Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
June 8-11: Manchester, Tennessee, Bonnaroo Festival
June 11: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
June 14: Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
June 18: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
June 20: Washington, D.C. FedExField
June 23: Toronto, Rogers Centre
June 25: Boston, Gillette Stadium
June 28: E. Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
July 1: Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
EUROPE
July 8: London, Twickenham
July 12: Berlin, Olympic Stadium
July 15: Rome, Olympic Stadium
July 18: Barcelona, Olympic Stadium
July 22: Dublin, Croke Park
July 25: Paris, Stade de France
July 29: Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena
Aug. 1: Brussels, Stade Roi Baudouin
