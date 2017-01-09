HIGHLIGHTS Bono says the band will play all songs from their 1987 album

Tickets to go on sale Jan. 17

U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its landmark album “The Joshua Tree” with a massive stadium tour that includes a stop at MetLife Stadium on June 28.

The band will play “The Joshua Tree,” which included breakout hits “With or Without You” and “Where the Streets Have No Name,” in its entirety.

“Recently I listened back to ‘The Joshua Tree’ for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera,” U2’s Bono said in a statement. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats ... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night.”

Guitarist The Edge said the band is looking forward to the shows. “It seems like we have come full circle from when ‘The Joshua Tree’ songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” he said in a statement. “To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times, too -- we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now.”

Tickets are $35-$280 through Ticketmaster and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Floor tickets will be general admission and there will be a six-ticket limit on sales. The Lumineers are set to open the MetLife Stadium show.

Here is the full U2 schedule:

NORTH AMERICA

May 12: Vancouver, BC Place

May 14: Seattle, CenturyLink Field

May 17: Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

May 20: Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

May 24: Houston, NRG Stadium

May 26: Dallas, AT&T Stadium

June 3: Chicago, Soldier Field

June 7: Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

June 8-11: Manchester, Tennessee, Bonnaroo Festival

June 11: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

June 14: Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

June 18: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

June 20: Washington, D.C. FedExField

June 23: Toronto, Rogers Centre

June 25: Boston, Gillette Stadium

June 28: E. Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

July 1: Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

EUROPE

July 8: London, Twickenham

July 12: Berlin, Olympic Stadium

July 15: Rome, Olympic Stadium

July 18: Barcelona, Olympic Stadium

July 22: Dublin, Croke Park

July 25: Paris, Stade de France

July 29: Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena

Aug. 1: Brussels, Stade Roi Baudouin