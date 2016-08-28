Subscribe
    Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)

    Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan

    VMAs 2016: MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, winners, performances, more

    Updated
    By

    With performers including Britney Spears, Rihanna and Nick Jonas, plus nominees ranging from Beyonce and Justin Bieber to Coldplay and Lukas Graham, the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are packed with star power.

    See all the highlights, from red carpet arrivals to winners, as the unpredictable, irreverent award show unfolds at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday, Aug. 28.

    Cassie

    Cassie attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Cassie attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan

    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Ashley Graham attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.

    Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.

    Britney Spears and G-Eazy

    Britney Spears and G-Eazy attends the MTV Video
    (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)

    Britney Spears and G-Eazy attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan

    Britney Spears

    Britney Spears attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Britney Spears attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan

    Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)

    Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan

    Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles, wearing Sherri Hill, attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Farrah Abraham

    Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

    Jenni
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Nick Cannon

    Nick Cannon attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Nick Cannon attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon

    Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon attend the MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Beyonce

    Beyonce arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS)

    Beyonce arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas takes pictures with fans while attending
    (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)

    Nick Jonas takes pictures with fans while attending the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Future

    Future attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Future attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

    Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill attend the MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Heidi Klum attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Dana Baby

    Dana Baby attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Dana Baby attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    DNCE

    Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Nicki Minaj attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Heidi Klum attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    2 Chainz

    2 Chainz attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    2 Chainz attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Taylor Strecker

    Taylor Strecker attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Taylor Strecker attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Kent Jones

    Kent Jones attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Kent Jones attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Bebe Rexha

    Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Baddie Winkle

    Social media star Baddie Winkle attends the MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Social media star Baddie Winkle attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Fifth Harmony

    Normandi Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Normandi Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Au.t 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Flo Rida

    Flo Rida attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)

    Flo Rida attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Desiigner

    Rapper Desiigner attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Rapper Desiigner attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Matthew Noszka

    Matthew Noszka attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Matthew Noszka attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Hailey Baldwin

    Hailey Baldwin attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Hailey Baldwin attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Fat Joe

    Rapper Fat Joe attends the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Rapper Fat Joe attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Beyonce and Blue Ivy

    Beyonce, left, and her daughter Blue Ivy arrive
    (Credit: AP)

    Beyonce, left, and her daughter Blue Ivy arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York.

    Stella Maxwell

    Model Stella Maxwell attends the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Model Stella Maxwell attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Shameik Moore

    Shameik Moore attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Shameik Moore attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Jidenna

    Jidenna attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Jidenna attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Chantelle Winnie

    Chantelle Winnie attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Chantelle Winnie attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Shelley Hennig

    Shelley Hennig attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Shelley Hennig attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Forever In Your Mind

    Members of Forever In Your Mind, from left:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Members of Forever In Your Mind, from left: Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia and Liam Attridge, attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    'Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars' and Frankie Grande

    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    "Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars" and Frankie Grande, center, attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Holland Roden

    Holland Roden attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Holland Roden attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Jay Pharoah

    Jay Pharoah attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Jay Pharoah attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Beyonce

    Beyonce attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Beyonce attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Scout Durwood

    Scout Durwood attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Scout Durwood attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Sasheer Zamata

    Sasheer Zamata attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Sasheer Zamata attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.

    Alaska

    Alaska attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Alaska attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Jake Miller

    Jake Miller attends the 2016 MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Jake Miller attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.

    Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo

    Nev Schulman and girlfriend Laura Perlongo attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Nev Schulman and girlfriend Laura Perlongo attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.

    Troye Sivan

    Troye Sivan attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Troye Sivan attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.

    Amber Rose

    Amber Rose attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    Amber Rose attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.

