VMAs 2016: MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, winners, performances, more
With performers including Britney Spears, Rihanna and Nick Jonas, plus nominees ranging from Beyonce and Justin Bieber to Coldplay and Lukas Graham, the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are packed with star power.
See all the highlights, from red carpet arrivals to winners, as the unpredictable, irreverent award show unfolds at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Cassie(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Cassie attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan
Ashley Graham(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Ashley Graham attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.
Britney Spears and G-Eazy(Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)
Britney Spears and G-Eazy attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan
Britney Spears(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Britney Spears attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan
Ariana Grande(Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)
Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan
Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles(Credit: Getty Images)
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles, wearing Sherri Hill, attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Farrah Abraham(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Nick Cannon(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Nick Cannon attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Beyonce(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS)
Beyonce arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nick Jonas(Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)
Nick Jonas takes pictures with fans while attending the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Future(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Future attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Heidi Klum(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Heidi Klum attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Dana Baby(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Dana Baby attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
DNCE(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Nicki Minaj(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Nicki Minaj attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Heidi Klum(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Heidi Klum attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
2 Chainz(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
2 Chainz attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Taylor Strecker(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Taylor Strecker attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kent Jones(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Kent Jones attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Bebe Rexha(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Baddie Winkle(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Social media star Baddie Winkle attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Fifth Harmony(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Normandi Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Au.t 28, 2016, in New York City.
Flo Rida(Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Larry Busacca)
Flo Rida attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Desiigner(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Rapper Desiigner attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Matthew Noszka(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Matthew Noszka attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Hailey Baldwin(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Hailey Baldwin attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Fat Joe(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Rapper Fat Joe attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy(Credit: AP)
Beyonce, left, and her daughter Blue Ivy arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stella Maxwell(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Model Stella Maxwell attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Shameik Moore(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Shameik Moore attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Jidenna(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Jidenna attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Chantelle Winnie(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Chantelle Winnie attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Shelley Hennig(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Shelley Hennig attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Forever In Your Mind(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Members of Forever In Your Mind, from left: Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia and Liam Attridge, attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
'Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars' and Frankie Grande(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
"Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars" and Frankie Grande, center, attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Holland Roden(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Holland Roden attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Jay Pharoah(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Jay Pharoah attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Beyonce(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Beyonce attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Scout Durwood(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Scout Durwood attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Sasheer Zamata(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Sasheer Zamata attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.
Alaska(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Alaska attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
Jake Miller(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Jake Miller attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.
Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Nev Schulman and girlfriend Laura Perlongo attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Troye Sivan(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Troye Sivan attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.
Amber Rose(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)
Amber Rose attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in Manhattan.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.