    Nassau ColiseumEntertainment

    Irwin Seating worker installing seats in the newly (Credit: All Island Aerial.com / Kevin P. Coughlin)

    The Nassau Coliseum, now known as NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

    Nassau Coliseum renovation photos and new venue sneak peek

    Updated
    By   david.criblez@newsday.com

    It’s been a long haul for Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, which has been under renovation since closing its doors in August 2015. Before Billy Joel performs on opening night, April 5, take a look at the various stages the arena has gone through.

    For use in Fanfare section on April 2,
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The new face of Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday March 23, 2017.

    For use in Fanfare section on April 2,
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The new face of Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday March 23, 2017.

    For use in Fanfare section on April 2,
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The new face of Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday March 23, 2017.

    Renovation work going on at Nassau Coliseum in
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Nassau Coliseum's new, external modern look takes shape on Jan. 10, 2017.

    The first seats at renovated Nassau Coliseum unveiled
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Joe and Maryann Campanelli of Plainview and their family take their seats as the first ticket holders at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017.

    The first seats at renovated Nassau Coliseum unveiled
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The first renovated seats at Nassau Coliseum get unveiled on Jan. 10, 2017.

    Irwin Seating worker installing seats in the newly
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Seats get installed one-by-one at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017, ushering in a new sense of comfort for the Uniondale arena.

    construction worker Tom Hennessey working during the renovation
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Construction worker Tom Hennessey drills away during the renovation of Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017.

    Renovation work going on in Nassau Coliseum in
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New skyboxes are installed at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017.

    DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0051.JPGAERIAL PHOTOS + VIDEO ON SPEC--January 4, 2017--An
    (Credit: All Island Aerial.com/Kevin P. Coughlin)

    Arena sponsor New York Community Bank gets its NYCB Live emblem emblazoned on the roof of Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 4, 2017.

    New panels being installed outside the Coliseum, Monday
    (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa)

    Metallic panels of the new facade are erected outside Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 7, 2016.

    Construction workers at Nassau Coliseum assemble the structures
    (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa)

    Construction workers put together the structures that hold up the panels on the outside of Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 7, 2016.

    October 25, 2016 -This aerial view shows construction
    (Credit: www.AllislandAerial.com/Kevin P. Coughlin)

    This aerial view of Nassau Coliseum shows construction crews working on the exterior of the arena on Oct. 25, 2016.

     

    Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The Islanders' blue and orange gets removed from the halls during the renovation at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 14, 2016.

    Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Working from the floor to the rafters at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 14, 2016.

    The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovation
    (Credit: David L. Pokress)

    The lobby of Nassau Coliseum, while undergoing renovations, pictured on Aug. 23, 2016, which will modernize the building with high ceilings, letting in more natural light.

    The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovation
    (Credit: David L. Pokress)

    Out with the old and in with the new as the innards of Nassau Coliseum get gutted on Aug. 23, 2016.

    The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovation
    (Credit: David L. Pokress)

    Although everything is changing inside Nassau Coliseum, the dedication plaque, pictured here on Aug. 23, 2016, will remain in place. 

    This aerial view shows the Nassau Veterans Memorial
    (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/Kevin P. Coughlin)

    This bird's-eye view of Nassau Coliseum showcases an aerial shot of the entire property on June 20, 2016, as it undergoes construction which includes a new facade.

    Interior renovations continue at the Nassau Coliseum in
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Before there's dancing on the ceiling at Nassau Coliseum there's work being done  . . . to the ceiling on June 7, 2016.

    Christopher Sharples, principal at SHoP Architects, shows off
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Christopher Sharples, principal at SHoP Architects, shows off a sample of the futuristic exterior of Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.

    Interior renovations continue at the Nassau Coliseum in
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    The view from where the stage will sit at Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.

    Interior renovations continue at the Nassau Coliseum in
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    The corridor for sections 321/322 in flux at Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.

    Rebecca D'Eloia, senior vice president at Forest City
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Rebecca D'Eloia, senior vice president at Forest City Ratner Companies, leads a tour of the interior construction at Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.

    This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The media gathers in the lower level of Nassau Coliseum for a progress preview on March 30, 2016.

    Developer Bruce Ratner talking with with Nassau County
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Developer Bruce Ratner, left, and County Executive Ed Mangano assess the interior of Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2016.

    This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Even the expo area of Nassau Coliseum is getting revamped, pictured here on March 30, 2016

    This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Entering the Nassau Coliseum construction at floor level on March 30, 2016.

    Nassau Coliseum, during a progress preview for the
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The view from the stands at Nassau Coliseum amid the construction on March 30, 2016.

    An exterior view of Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    A chain-link fence surrounds the Coliseum on March 23, 2016, during its construction phase. At this time, a business group wanted Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to rescind the lease to redevelop the arena, which was held by Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov.

    Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, left, and developer
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The striking of the Coliseum began on Nov. 5, 2015, when Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, left, and developer Bruce Ratner, took ceremonial swings with a sledgehammer to the old walls of the arena.

    *** BESTPIX *** UNIONDALE, NY - MAY 05:
    (Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett)

    After the Islanders played their final game at Nassau Coliseum and moved into Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the ice is broken in the center of the team's logo on May 5, 2015, and gets removed by a payloader.

     

    The sun sets behind the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, as people await word on the Nassau County Coliseum Referendum vote which would determine the fate of the arena, Aug. 1, 2011.

    The sun sets behind the Nassau Coliseum in
    (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara)

    The sun sets on Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on August 1, 2011, as a new era is about to begin for the arena when the public voted on the Nassau County Coliseum Referendum determining its fate.

