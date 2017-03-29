Nassau Coliseum renovation photos and new venue sneak peek
It’s been a long haul for Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, which has been under renovation since closing its doors in August 2015. Before Billy Joel performs on opening night, April 5, take a look at the various stages the arena has gone through.
The new face of Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday March 23, 2017.
Nassau Coliseum's new, external modern look takes shape on Jan. 10, 2017.
Joe and Maryann Campanelli of Plainview and their family take their seats as the first ticket holders at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017.
The first renovated seats at Nassau Coliseum get unveiled on Jan. 10, 2017.
Seats get installed one-by-one at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017, ushering in a new sense of comfort for the Uniondale arena.
Construction worker Tom Hennessey drills away during the renovation of Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017.
New skyboxes are installed at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017.
Arena sponsor New York Community Bank gets its NYCB Live emblem emblazoned on the roof of Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 4, 2017.
Metallic panels of the new facade are erected outside Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 7, 2016.
Construction workers put together the structures that hold up the panels on the outside of Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 7, 2016.
This aerial view of Nassau Coliseum shows construction crews working on the exterior of the arena on Oct. 25, 2016.
The Islanders' blue and orange gets removed from the halls during the renovation at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 14, 2016.
Working from the floor to the rafters at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 14, 2016.
The lobby of Nassau Coliseum, while undergoing renovations, pictured on Aug. 23, 2016, which will modernize the building with high ceilings, letting in more natural light.
Out with the old and in with the new as the innards of Nassau Coliseum get gutted on Aug. 23, 2016.
Although everything is changing inside Nassau Coliseum, the dedication plaque, pictured here on Aug. 23, 2016, will remain in place.
This bird's-eye view of Nassau Coliseum showcases an aerial shot of the entire property on June 20, 2016, as it undergoes construction which includes a new facade.
Before there's dancing on the ceiling at Nassau Coliseum there's work being done . . . to the ceiling on June 7, 2016.
Christopher Sharples, principal at SHoP Architects, shows off a sample of the futuristic exterior of Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.
The view from where the stage will sit at Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.
The corridor for sections 321/322 in flux at Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.
Rebecca D'Eloia, senior vice president at Forest City Ratner Companies, leads a tour of the interior construction at Nassau Coliseum on June 7, 2016.
The media gathers in the lower level of Nassau Coliseum for a progress preview on March 30, 2016.
Developer Bruce Ratner, left, and County Executive Ed Mangano assess the interior of Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2016.
Even the expo area of Nassau Coliseum is getting revamped, pictured here on March 30, 2016
Entering the Nassau Coliseum construction at floor level on March 30, 2016.
The view from the stands at Nassau Coliseum amid the construction on March 30, 2016.
A chain-link fence surrounds the Coliseum on March 23, 2016, during its construction phase. At this time, a business group wanted Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to rescind the lease to redevelop the arena, which was held by Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov.
The striking of the Coliseum began on Nov. 5, 2015, when Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, left, and developer Bruce Ratner, took ceremonial swings with a sledgehammer to the old walls of the arena.
After the Islanders played their final game at Nassau Coliseum and moved into Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the ice is broken in the center of the team's logo on May 5, 2015, and gets removed by a payloader.
The sun sets behind the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, as people await word on the Nassau County Coliseum Referendum vote which would determine the fate of the arena, Aug. 1, 2011.(Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara)
The sun sets on Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on August 1, 2011, as a new era is about to begin for the arena when the public voted on the Nassau County Coliseum Referendum determining its fate.
