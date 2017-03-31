HIGHLIGHTS Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, Idina Menzel next up in arena’s reintroduction

Brooklyn Sports CEO Brett Yormark says Coliseum totally ‘reinvented’

Nassau Coliseum’s next chapter begins Friday, as local dignitaries and the venue’s management host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the arena’s new Veterans Memorial plaza.

It’s the first of a series of events to reintroduce the arena to the public after a 20-month, $165 million renovation. Billy Joel will christen the new Coliseum on Wednesday with its first concert, followed by Stevie Nicks on Thursday, Syosset’s Idina Menzel on Friday and Marc Anthony on April 9. The open house at the arena on April 8 is sold out.

Until now, the only sign of the transformation at the arena has been its dramatic new exterior, featuring aluminum fins hung around the entire building, which is now painted black. However, little from the original Coliseum, which opened in 1972 with a Three Dog Night concert, remains intact.

“It’s totally been reinvented,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the company that now manages the Coliseum. “I think when you come into the building you’re going to have an incredible ‘wow.’ It was so dated.”

The renovated Coliseum features a grand new main entrance, a wider outer concourse paved with terrazzo rather than red quarry tiles, wider seats and a host of new dining options. In addition to a new beer garden just off the main entrance, there is also a VIP club on the lower level.

However, it is the new Coliseum programming that Yormark expects will keep Long Islanders coming back to the arena. On May 4, Barbra Streisand will play her first Long Island show since 1963, when she performed at the tiny Lido Club in Lido Beach. The only arena show on Metallica’s upcoming “WorldWired” stadium tour will be at the Coliseum on May 17. And aside from A-list artists already on the schedule, including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Roger Waters, the arena will host the Harlem Globetrotters, boxing matches, college basketball and the final performances of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which will end its 146-year run on May 21.

The Coliseum will also be the hub of a new retail and entertainment development in Uniondale known as NYCB Live.

Check back for updates from Friday morning’s ceremony and a news conference inside the arena.