The remodeled Nassau Coliseum reopens Wednesday night with a Billy Joel concert after a $165 million face-lift that modernized the arena with state-of-the-art upgrades.

The arena, now called NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, has been shuttered for the past 18 months as Brooklyn developer Bruce Ratner renovated the building’s interior and exterior.

“The arena looks as good, or even better, than we anticipated,” Ratner said in an interview last week.

The original Coliseum, which seated 16,700, has been downsized to 13,900 fixed seats. The capacity can be increased to 14,500 for basketball, boxing and mixed martial arts.

The pale white exterior has been replaced by an intricate aluminum facade, composed of 960 fins designed to evoke Long Island’s coastline. A new 4-acre outdoor plaza, to be used for festivals and events, will feature a veteran’s memorial with an eternal flame at its center.

The building’s Hempstead Turnpike marquee has been replaced and the fencing surrounding the 416,000-square-foot arena has been taken down.

The main parking gates have also been replaced and patrons can now purchase parking passes in advance of shows, allowing them to drive into the lot through an express lane.

Inside, visitors will enter an entirely different arena than the one Joel closed out in a performance in August 2015.

The box office and elevators have been moved, opening up the lobby and allowing patrons a view directly into the arena’s main bowl.

Concession stands have been pushed back by about a foot to widen the main concourse, which is decorated with aluminum ceiling beams that resemble wood.

Ratner also added an inner concourse by removing nearly 3,000 seats. Visitors can now walk the perimeter of the arena without going back to the crowded main concourse.

A total of 1,500 part-time employees trained by the Disney Institute will work at events, officials said. About 12 percent of the first 1,000 hires came from the surrounding Uniondale community.

Nassau County’s lease with Ratner calls for Nassau Events Center, the company operating the arena, to pay the county 8 percent of all annual revenue generated by the Coliseum, including tickets and concessions, and 12.75 percent of parking. The deal guarantees Nassau a minimum of $4.4 million in the first year and a total of $334 million over the next 49 years.

The arena no longer has a professional sports anchor tenant. The NHL New York Islanders departed in 2015 to play at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, another Ratner property.

But Nassau Events Center has lined up a host of major concerts, along with family friendly attractions and sporting events.

In addition to Joel, upcoming concerts and events include Stevie Nicks, Idina Menzel, Marc Anthony and WWE Monday Night Raw.

Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Bruno Mars and the final performances of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will appear in the coming months.

Brett Yormark, chief executive of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of NEC, said the arena will host more than 200 shows per year.

“We have made Long Island’s new entertainment home a world-class destination with a first-class experience,” Yormark said at a news conference last week.

The Long Island Nets, the Brooklyn Nets’ Development League team, will play at the arena beginning this fall

The arena also will also host NCAA college basketball; NEC is bidding for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament beginning in 2019.

However, the NHL has yet to approve Ratner’s plan for the Islanders to play four regular season and two preseason games at the renovated arena. The lease guarantees Nassau $1 million annually if the games don’t materialize.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is urging the Islanders — who are reportedly considering exercising a clause in their Barclays lease that would allow them to leave Brooklyn by early 2018 — to return to the Coliseum.

NEC also has yet to break ground on an 188,000-square-foot plaza next to the arena with restaurants, a movie theater, an indoor theater, a skating rink and retail space.

Mangano put the project on hold to consider alternative plans for the site, including housing.

The move came after the state last year approved an $85 million grant to build two parking garages near the arena. The structures will have 3,400 spots and free up 19 acres of blacktop for development.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also has begun construction of a $140 million privately funded cancer center on the southwest portion of the Coliseum property.