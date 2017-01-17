HIGHLIGHTS Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus last show is May 21

Company announced last week that it’s going out of business

Those wanting to catch the very last Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will have to ante up. The show, held May 21 at 7 p.m. in the newly revamped Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, is completely sold out. Seats, which normally go for $23.75 in the upper level and $191.75 in the lower level, are selling on StubHub for $245 and $2,000, respectively.

The good news is the circus will be in town for 16 other performances between May 12-21, and tickets are available for those shows via Ticketmaster. Times range from early morning performances (11 a.m.) to afternoon matinees (3 p.m.) to evening performances (7 p.m.).

Last week it was announced that the “Greatest Show on Earth” would be shutting down after 146 years of touring steadily.

“Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop,” said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, in a statement. “This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.”

The current show, themed “Out of This World,” brings kids on a heroic quest of good versus evil via the Circus Space Fleet including acrobats, aerialists, circus animals, daredevils and clowns.