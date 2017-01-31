Super Bowl snapshots: Popular movies, TV shows, songs from the biggest game years
What was the most popular band the year of the first-ever Super Bowl? What about the biggest movie from 1991, the year the Giants beat the Bills by a single point?
Take a look back at the popular songs, TV shows and movies from some of the biggest Super Bowl game years -- including ones in which New York teams played.
Super Bowl I: Jan. 15, 1967(Credit: AP)
(Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10)
No. 1 Song: "I'm a Believer" by the Monkees (pictured)
Big TV shows: "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Lucy Show," "Gomer Pyle, USMC"
No. 1 movie: "The Sand Pebbles"
Super Bowl III: Jan. 12, 1969(Credit: Columbia Pictures)
(New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7)
No. 1 Song: "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye
Big TV shows: "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza"
No. 1 movie: "Oliver!" (pictured)
Super Bowl X: Jan. 18, 1976(Credit: ABC)
(Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17)
No. 1 song: "I Write the Songs" by Barry Manilow
Big TV shows: "Happy Days," "M*A*S*H," "Charlie's Angels" (pictured)
No. 1 movie: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
Super Bowl XXI: Jan. 21, 1987(Credit: NBC)
(New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20)
No. 1 song: "Shake You Down" by Gregory Abbott
Big TV shows: "The Cosby Show" (pictured), "A Different World," "Cheers"
No. 1 movie: "Critical Condition"
Super Bowl XXV: Jan. 27, 1991(Credit: 20th Century Fox)
(New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19)
No. 1 song: "The First Time" by Surface
Big TV shows: "60 Minutes," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown"
No. 1 movie: "Home Alone" (pictured)
Super Bowl XXXV: Jan. 28, 2001(Credit: Night Beat/ Stephen McBride)
(Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7)
No. 1 song: "Independent Women Part One" by Destiny's Child (pictured)
Big TV shows: "Survivor," "ER," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"
No. 1 movie: "The Wedding Planner"
Super Bowl XLII: Feb. 3, 2008(Credit: AP/ Kelsey McNeal)
(New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14)
No. 1 Song: "Low" by Flo Rida feat. T-Pain
Big TV shows: "American Idol," "Desperate Housewives," "Dancing with the Stars" (pictured)
No. 1 Movie: "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert"
Super Bowl XLVI: Feb. 5, 2012(Credit: AP/ Matt Sayles)
(New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17)
No. 1 Song: "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele (pictured)
Big TV shows: "Sunday Night Football," "American Idol," "Dancing with the Stars"
No. 1 movie: "Chronicle"
