    Entertainment

    (Credit: ABC)

    "Charlie's Angels" was one of the most popular TV shows in 1976, the year in which the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 in Super Bowl X. Take a look at more pop culture flashbacks from the years of some of the biggest Super Bowls.

    Super Bowl snapshots: Popular movies, TV shows, songs from the biggest game years

    Updated
    By

    What was the most popular band the year of the first-ever Super Bowl? What about the biggest movie from 1991, the year the Giants beat the Bills by a single point?

    Take a look back at the popular songs, TV shows and movies from some of the biggest Super Bowl game years -- including ones in which New York teams played.

    Super Bowl I: Jan. 15, 1967

    (Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10)
    (Credit: AP)

    (Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10)
    No. 1 Song: "I'm a Believer" by the Monkees (pictured)
    Big TV shows: "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Lucy Show," "Gomer Pyle, USMC"
    No. 1 movie: "The Sand Pebbles"

    Super Bowl III: Jan. 12, 1969

    (New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7) No.
    (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

    (New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7)
    No. 1 Song: "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye
    Big TV shows: "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza"
    No. 1 movie: "Oliver!" (pictured)

    Super Bowl X: Jan. 18, 1976

    (Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17) No. 1
    (Credit: ABC)

    (Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17)
    No. 1 song: "I Write the Songs" by Barry Manilow
    Big TV shows: "Happy Days," "M*A*S*H," "Charlie's Angels" (pictured)
    No. 1 movie: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

    Super Bowl XXI: Jan. 21, 1987

    (New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20) No.
    (Credit: NBC)

    (New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20)
    No. 1 song: "Shake You Down" by Gregory Abbott
    Big TV shows: "The Cosby Show" (pictured), "A Different World," "Cheers"
    No. 1 movie: "Critical Condition"

    Super Bowl XXV: Jan. 27, 1991

    (New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19) No.
    (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

    (New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19)
    No. 1 song: "The First Time" by Surface
    Big TV shows: "60 Minutes," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown"
    No. 1 movie: "Home Alone" (pictured)

    Super Bowl XXXV: Jan. 28, 2001

    (Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7) No.
    (Credit: Night Beat/ Stephen McBride)

    (Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7)
    No. 1 song: "Independent Women Part One" by Destiny's Child (pictured)
    Big TV shows: "Survivor," "ER," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"
    No. 1 movie: "The Wedding Planner"

    Super Bowl XLII: Feb. 3, 2008

    (New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14)
    (Credit: AP/ Kelsey McNeal)

    (New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14)
    No. 1 Song: "Low" by Flo Rida feat. T-Pain
    Big TV shows: "American Idol," "Desperate Housewives," "Dancing with the Stars" (pictured)
    No. 1 Movie: "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert"

    Super Bowl XLVI: Feb. 5, 2012

    (New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17)
    (Credit: AP/ Matt Sayles)

    (New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17)
    No. 1 Song: "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele (pictured)
    Big TV shows: "Sunday Night Football," "American Idol," "Dancing with the Stars"
    No. 1 movie: "Chronicle"

