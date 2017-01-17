Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart is trading in his genie bottle for a place in American history onstage.
Iglehart, the star of "Aladdin" on Broadway, will join "Hamilton" in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson starting in mid-April. It's the joint role Daveed Diggs won a Tony in last year.
Iglehart made his Broadway debut in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and originated the role of Bobby in "Memphis" on Broadway before taking over the role of Genie in the "Aladdin" musical.PhotosHere's why 'Hamilton' is a hit like no otherPhotosCelebrities on BroadwayPhotosSee photos of Radio City Music Hall as it turns 84
Robin Williams voiced that role in the 1992 animated movie.
