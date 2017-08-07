Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut this November in Steve Martin’s new comedy, “Meteor Shower.”
Producer Joey Parnes announced Monday that the Rockville Centre-raised comedian, 36, would play Corky, who hosts a dinner party for another couple in Ojai, California, where polite small talk with new friends leads to marital chaos as a literal meteor shower strikes. Alan Tudyk plays her husband, with Keegan-Michael Key (also making his Broadway debut) and “Gypsy” Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti as the other couple.
Directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, “Meteor Shower” is scheduled to begin previews Nov. 1 at the Booth Theatre on West 45th Street, with opening night set for Nov. 29. The play premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, and subsequently was produced at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut.
Comedy icon Martin, who turns 72 on Aug. 14, was nominated for Tony Awards for the book and the music of the 2016 musical “Bright Star.”
Emmy Award-winner Schumer, who scored a hit with her 2015 comedy “Trainwreck,” will star in the upcoming multigenerational-family comedy-drama “She Came to Me” with Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. She also will star in and produce the comedy feature “I Feel Pretty,” and plays a supporting role in DreamWorks’ upcoming PTSD drama “Thank You for Your Service,” the directorial debut of “American Sniper” screenwriter Jason Hall.
