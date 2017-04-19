Andy Karl, who performed at the opening of “Groundhog Day” Monday and the following day despite a serious knee injury, has cut back his appearances this week to just Friday and Saturday evenings.
Understudy Andrew Call, who filled in last Saturday after the star tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) near the end of last Friday’s show, is doing both matinee and evening Wednesday, Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.
This schedule is subject to change without notice. For further information, call 800-653-8000.
