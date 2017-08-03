THE SHOW “Hello, Dolly!”

THE DEAL Bette Midler announced last week that she will play her final performance in “Hello, Dolly!” Jan. 14. It is unclear whether the Tony-winning Broadway revival will shutter for good Jan. 14 or if a new star will be enlisted to take over as Dolly Gallagher Levi. Donna Murphy, who plays Dolly one night a week, would seem to have the inside track to replace Midler if the production continues.

THE SHOW “Indecent”

THE DEAL In case you missed Paula Vogel’s acclaimed drama, which ended its limited Broadway run Sunday, about the complicated history of a sexually charged Yiddish production during the early 20th century, BroadwayHD has announced that it is filming Vogel’s play and will stream it in January. The online content provider also confirmed that it will stream the musical “Falsettos” (which was just screened in movie theaters and will soon be broadcast on PBS) later this month.

THE SHOW “Come From Away”

THE DEAL Rodney Hicks has exited the Broadway musical after having been diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that has taken away his ability to sing. “I can act, write, teach and more. But my time as a professional singer for the stage has completed its run,” Hicks, 43, wrote on Facebook. “I am overjoyed by all that has been learned and accomplished in these 24 years of musical theatre.” Hicks also appeared on Broadway in “The Scottsboro Boys,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rent.”

THE SHOW “Kinky Boots”

THE DEAL Billy Porter and Stark Sands, the show’s original male leads, will return to the musical this fall for 15 weeks. Porter won a Tony Award for his performance as the cross-dressing fashion designer and nightclub performer Lola. Brendon Urie (frontman of Panic! at the Disco) ended his limited run in the show Sunday. Urie recently tweeted that he is no longer willing to visit fans at the stage door following performances, noting the tendency of some of them to scream in his face.