He’s heard the story before.
Bill Murray was in the audience at “Groundhog Day” Tuesday night, seeing the musical for the first time, The New York Times reported. Murray, who starred in the 1993 movie, was in tears during the curtain call.
The story about a weather forecaster in Punxsutawney, Pa., who relives one day over and over, was one of Murray’s most popular movies.
Murray mingled with audience members and left a $50 tip for a bartender, according to the Times. He went backstage after the show to address the cast, then later said it was the message of the show that brought him to tears. “The idea that we just have to try again . . . It’s such a beautiful, powerful idea.
