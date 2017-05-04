With Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency coming to a close, will the pop star head to Broadway next?

Spears’ managers, Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber, are in talks to get the singer's hit songs to Broadway, according to Forbes

The duo is reportedly coordinating with theater veteran Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” “On Your Feet”) for a “Mamma Mia!”-style musical. “It would not be autobiographical,” Mitchell told Forbes.

Spears’ final performances at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino are set to begin Sept. 3 and end on Dec. 31. 