“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will work its magic on Broadway with seven cast members from the London production.
Jamie Parker will reprise his role as the young wizard in the show, which will begin previews in March and open on April 22 at the renovated Lyric Theatre. Also making the move are Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy).
The two-part play, based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, centers on Harry as an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, who is married to Ginny and has three children, most notably, his youngest son, Albus, who struggles with the family legacy.
Tickets will go on sale Oct. 12 via Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a registration process that protects purchasers from bots and ticket scalpers. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the first Broadway show to use this system.
