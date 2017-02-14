Friends, family and fans will gather in Manhattan together Feb. 21 to hear the stories of a lovely lady.
The Music Box Theatre at 239 W. 45th St. will host a celebration of the life and talents of TV’s favorite sitcom mom, Florence Henderson, who died Nov. 24. The event, which will be open to the public, will feature memories as well as musical performances from some of Henderson’s good friends, including Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Feinstein, Chita Rivera and Barry Williams.
Though Henderson is best known as Carol Brady, the shag-styled matriarch of “The Brady Bunch,” she was equally at home on stage, where she conquered Broadway with her turns as Laurey in “Oklahoma!” in 1953 and the title role in “Fanny” the following year. She also earned raves for playing Maria in a 1961 road production of “The Sound of Music.”
The tribute is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1:20 p.m., but since the event is on a first-come, first-served basis, arriving as early as possible is recommended.
