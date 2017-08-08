Despite a dozen Tony Award nominations, including for musical, book, original score, direction and choreography, Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” is closing Sept. 3.
While the well-reviewed electropop take on part of the novel “War and Peace” earned more than $1 million a week while Josh Groban starred as Pierre, his departure after July 2 began affecting sales.
The show’s writer-composer, Dave Malloy, filled in, followed by Okieriete Onaodowan, and controversy ensued when producers asked Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin to replace Onaodowan in an effort to shore up box office.
Patinkin withdrew, and standby Scott Stangland and Malloy will successively take over the role after Aug. 15.
The musical began previews at the Imperial Theatre on Oct. 18, with opening night Nov. 14.
