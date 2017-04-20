“Captain America: Civil War” star Chris Evans will make his Broadway debut in March.
The Off-Broadway company Second Stage Theatre said Thursday that Evans and Michael Cera would star in its first Broadway production, a revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero.” Set for the newly renovated Helen Hayes Theatre, the play by the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of last year’s “Manchester by the Sea” concerns a young and ambitious security guard confronting his stern boss, along with an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner.
Cera, 28, who starred with Evans in the 2010 film “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” made his Broadway debut in 2014 with Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth.”
Playwright-screenwriter Lonergan, 54, won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “The Waverly Gallery.” “Lobby Hero” debuted Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in February 2001 before transferring to the John Houseman Theatre, where it played through September. It was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play.
The new production’s director, Trip Cullman (“Take Me Out,” “Significant Other”), helms the current Broadway revival of “Six Degrees of Separation,” scheduled to run through July 16.
Evans has not commented, but he retweeted a post by The Hollywood Reporter announcing the debut. His film drama “Gifted” opened earlier this month, and he reprises his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” currently shooting for release next year.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.