THE SHOW “Dear Evan Hansen”

THE DEAL The winning streak for “Dear Evan Hansen” just keeps going. After earning six Tony Awards including best musical, producers recently confirmed that the show has broken even and recouped its $9.5 million investment costs, approximately 8 1⁄2 months since it officially opened on Broadway. In a statement, producer Stacey Mindich noted that the show “has been a labor of love for everyone involved — some of us for more than eight years.” Ben Platt (who won the Tony for best actor) is expected to exit the musical in November. It is unclear how that will affect the show financially.

THE SHOW “Charm”

THE DEAL Sandra Caldwell, who has worked as a stage and screen actor and jazz singer, will play Mama — a 67-year-old transgender woman who teaches an etiquette class at an LGBTQ center in Chicago — in Philip Dawkins’ play “Charm,” which will be produced Off-Broadway by MCC Theater at the end of summer at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village. Next year, MCC will open a $35-million, two-theater complex on West 52nd Street.

WHAT PBS telecasts

THE DEAL The recent Broadway productions of “She Loves Me,” “Holiday Inn” and “Present Laughter” (which were filmed by online content provider BroadwayHD) will be broadcast on PBS this fall. The network also will bring back its documentaries on the Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.” The Broadway revival of William Finn’s “Falsettos” (now in select movie theaters) is also expected to air soon on PBS as part of its “Live From Lincoln Center” series.

THE SHOW “The Wolves”

THE DEAL Sarah DeLappe’s youth drama “The Wolves,” which focuses on an all-girl indoor soccer team and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama, will play the Mitzi Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater this fall. The drama was produced Off-Broadway last year by the Playwrights Realm at the Duke on 42nd Street, then received an encore run at the same venue. In a news release last year, DeLappe said, “These women are warriors. Each scene is a warm-up for a soccer game: They’re a troop preparing for battle.” Lincoln Center Theater currently is presenting Dominique Morisseau’s “Pipeline,” which also deals with adolescent struggles, at the Mitzi Newhouse.