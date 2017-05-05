HIGHLIGHTS Ellyn Burstyn, Aasif Mandvi in one-night ‘All the President’s Men?’

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ to tour nationally

THE SHOW “Freaky Friday”

THE DEAL Disney’s musical adaptation of “Freaky Friday” (which recently received a regional premiere and cast album) will be adapted into a made-for-TV movie, according to a casting notice. The musical was written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey of “Next to Normal.” The 1972 novel “Freaky Friday” was penned by Mary Rodgers, who composed “Once Upon a Mattress” and was the daughter of composer Richard Rodgers.

THE SHOW “All the President’s Men?”

THE DEAL The Public Theater will present a one-night staged reading of Nicolas Kent’s new play based on President Donald Trump’s Senate confirmation hearings, “All the President’s Men?” The cast will include Ellen Burstyn, playing Elizabeth Warren, along with Aasif Mandvi (Scott Pruitt), Denis O’Hare (Lindsey Graham), David Remnick (Al Franken) and Ron Rifkin (Bernie Sanders). The event, coproduced with London’s National Theatre, will take place at Town Hall on May 11. Tickets are $25; for more information go to thetownhall.org

THE SHOW “Warhol Capote”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

THE DEAL The new play by Rob Roth, culled from preserved recordings of conversations between Andy Warhol and Truman Capote in the 1970s, will receive its world premiere in September at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It turns out that the two counterculture icons were trying to write a play together at the time.

THE SHOW “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

THE DEAL Though it received no Tony nominations last week, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is doing great business on Broadway and is expected to attract family audiences for some time. The show’s producers announced last week that a national tour will launch in September 2018, and that it is booking dates through at least the summer of 2020.

THE SHOW “Amélie”

THE DEAL Having failed to receive even a single Tony nomination, the new Broadway musical “Amélie” will play its final performance Sunday, May 21. “Amélie” has struggled at the box office since it opened to mixed reviews in early April at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The musical is based on the well-known 2001 French film about a quiet and quirky young waitress who enriches the lives of the oddball characters around her through secret acts of kindness. Playing the title role on Broadway is Phillipa Soo, who originated the parts of Eliza in “Hamilton” and Natasha in “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.” It has a book by Craig Lucas (“The Light in the Piazza”) and a score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen. A cast album will be released digitally May 19.