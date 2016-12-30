HIGHLIGHTS BroadwayCon heads to Javits Center

‘Dork Knight’ a homage to ‘Batman’

THE SHOW “Falsettos”

THE DEAL The acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn’s “Falsettos” starring Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells will be filmed before it closes Sunday, Jan. 8 for future broadcast on PBS as part of the “Live From Lincoln Center” series. A two-disc cast album (which marks the musical’s first full recording) was recently released.

THE SHOW “The Mikado”

THE DEAL The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, which called off a revival of the operetta last year in light of criticism that Caucasian actors were portraying Japanese characters as caricatures, has a new production running at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College through Sunday, Jan. 8. The company consulted with Asian-American academics and theater professionals about how to present “The Mikado” without offense while maintaining the piece’s authenticity. The new staging includes several Asian-American actors and a new design.

THE EVENT BroadwayCon

THE DEAL The second annual BroadwayCon, which attracted more than 5,000 theater lovers to the Hilton Midtown last January, will be held at the Jacob Javits Center Jan. 27-29. The event will feature live performances, panel discussions and workshops, some of which will include appearances by the casts of “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Kinky Boots” plus Chita Rivera, Tony Yazbeck, Charles Strouse and Donna Murphy.

THE SHOW “The Dork Knight”

THE DEAL A fan’s ultra-geeky obsession with the various film versions of Batman — including those starring Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Christian Bale — will take center stage in this new one-man play written and performed by Jason O’Connell and produced by the Abingdon Theatre Company at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre beginning Friday, Jan. 6. Last year, O’Connell appeared Off-Broadway in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Sense & Sensibility.”