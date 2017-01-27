The men of Super Bowl 51 are about to get an assist from the ladies of “Hamilton.”
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the three actresses who originated the roles of the Schuyler sisters in the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton,” have been tapped to sing “America the Beautiful” during the football spectacular’s televised pregame show on Feb. 5.
All three actresses left the Tony-winning musical last year and have since moved on to other projects. Soo is slated to return to Broadway this spring in the musical “Amélie,” Goldsberry will appear in the Netflix sci-fi series “Altered Carbon” and Jones will be seen in the upcoming movie “Blood Surf.”
Other performers scheduled to appear during the Super Bowl telecast include Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show, and country superstar Luke Bryan, who will sing the national anthem.
The Super Bowl, which will be played in Houston, will air on Fox/5 starting at 6:30 p.m.
