“Grease” is still the one that Long Islanders want. The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport on Monday announced that due to popular demand it is adding six more performances to its current run of the ’50s-set high school musical.
The show, which features the hits “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One That I Want,” and had been scheduled to end on Aug. 27, will now run through Sept. 3. The additional performances are Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at 8 p.m., Sept. 2 at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at engemantheater.com or by calling the box office at 631-261-2900.
