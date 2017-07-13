THE SHOW “Hamilton”

THE DEAL Euan Morton will replace Brian d’Arcy James as King George in “Hamilton” beginning July 28. James originated the king’s role when the musical premiered at the Public Theater, but he left the show before it came to Broadway so that he could star in the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” Morton (who earned a Tony nomination playing Boy George in the 2003 musical “Taboo”) just finished touring the country in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

THE SHOW “Dear Evan Hansen”

THE DEAL “Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window,” a souvenir book about the Tony-winning musical with contributions from all three of its writers (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson), will be released in November. It will be published by Grand Central Publishing, which was behind “Hamilton: The Revolution.” The book will include the musical’s complete lyrics and dialogue, plus anecdotes about the show’s creation and development.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

THE SHOW “Follies”

THE DEAL The National Theatre’s upcoming London revival of the Sondheim musical “Follies” (to be led by Imelda Staunton) will be screened in movie theaters as part of the NT Live series on Nov. 16. The lavish production will feature a 37-member cast and 21-person orchestra. Later this month, the London revival of “Angels in America” (with Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield) will come to movie theaters as part of the popular series.

THE SHOW “Newsies”

THE DEAL A filmed version of the stage adaptation of “Newsies,” which was recently shown in movie theaters and can be viewed online using digital platforms, will be screened outdoors free on July 24 at Williamsbridge Park Oval in the Bronx. It’s part of the City of New York’s 2-year-old Broadway in the Boros program. Cast members from the musical’s 2012 Broadway production will perform before the screening. “Newsies” is also set to return to movie theaters on Aug. 5 and 9.