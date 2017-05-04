London’s critically acclaimed West End hit “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is coming to Broadway next year.
Producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions said on May 4 that the play by Jack Thorne, based on an original story by him, director John Tiffany and Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling, is set to open at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre on April 22 with preview performances and cast to be announced. Tickets will go on sale this fall at HarryPotterThePlay.com.
The drama of a grown-up and married Harry Potter, now an overworked Ministry of Magic employee with three school-age children, won a record nine Olivier Awards — Britain’s equivalent of the Tony — including best new play and best director.
The play is presented in two parts and is meant to be seen in order on the same day — matinee and evening — or on two consecutive evenings. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first to be presented onstage. Premiering July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, it finds Harry struggling with his past, while his youngest son, Albus, must confront his family legacy, leading father and child into unexpected darkness.
