HIGHLIGHTS Casting set for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

George Rose to be subject of one-man show

THE SHOW “Holiday Inn”

THE DEAL The Roundabout Theatre Company’s current production of the Christmas musical “Holiday Inn” will be livestreamed on Jan. 14 by the online content provider BroadwayHD. “Holiday Inn” will play its final performance at Studio 54 on Jan. 15. Earlier this year, the Roundabout’s revival of “She Loves Me” was livestreamed by BroadwayHD and then shown in movie theaters.

THE SHOW “Candide”

THE DEAL New York City Opera, attempting a comeback after bankruptcy, will present the madcap Leonard Bernstein operetta “Candide” next month at Jazz at Lincoln Center under the direction of the legendary Hal Prince, who first staged “Candide” for the company in 1982. Prince also directed Broadway revivals of “Candide” in 1974 and 1997. The Broadway caliber cast will include Linda Lavin, Gregg Edelman, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chip Zien and Brooks Ashmanskas.

THE SHOW “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

THE DEAL Complete casting has been announced for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which comes to Broadway in the spring. Joining Christian Borle as Willy Wonka are Jackie Hoffman (“On the Town”), Emily Padgett (“Side Show”) and John Rubinstein (“Pippin”). The role of Charlie Bucket will be shared by Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell — not unlike how multiple children have alternated playing Billy Elliot and Matilda from performance to performance.

THE SHOW “Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose,”

THE DEAL Tony-winning actor George Rose, who was murdered in the Caribbean in 1988 by his adopted son, will be the subject of a new one-man show, “Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose,” which stars Ed Dixon (who was Rose’s longtime friend) and is directed by Eric Schaeffer (“Follies”). It will play the Loft at the Davenport Theatre beginning Jan. 25