“Jersey Boys” is coming home. The popular show, winner of the 2006 Tony for best musical, will open in November Off- Broadway at New World Stages.
The real-life onstage/offstage story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “December 1963 (Oh What a Night).” The cast album also won a Grammy and the show was turned into a movie in 2014.
The show closed on Broadway last January (Mark Ballas was the final performer to play Valli) after 11 years — more than 4,500 performances, making it the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history.
Casting and an official opening date for the upcoming production are to be announced.
