THE SHOW “An Enemy of the People”

THE DEAL Henrik Ibsen’s drama, which has received renewed attention in the current political atmosphere, will be produced on Broadway next season under the direction of German-born Thomas Ostermeier, who has previously staged the drama internationally. The play concerns a man who is ostracized by his community after he criticizes a dangerous government initiative. The text will be adapted into English by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“An Octoroon”).

THE SHOW “Brigadoon”

THE DEAL Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale and ballet star Robert Fairchild will come together in November for a six-performance concert production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical at City Center. Christopher Wheeldon (“An American in Paris”) will direct and choreograph. Last year, City Center presented “Sunday in the Park with George” in the same manner and then it transferred to Broadway.

THE SHOW “Carousel”

THE DEAL Joshua Henry (“Shuffle Along”), Jessie Mueller (“Waitress,” “Beautiful”) and opera star Renée Fleming will co-star in a Broadway revival of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical to be directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Justin Peck. This will mark Fleming’s first appearance in a Broadway musical. It is slated to open in March.

THE SHOW “All the President’s Men? Scenes From the Senate Confirmation Hearings of President Trump’s Cabinet”

THE DEAL A staged reading of verbatim portions of the recently concluded Senate sessions selected by Nicolas Kent will be presented at Town Hall on May 11 by the Public Theater and London’s National Theatre. “Sometimes the most powerful theater is reality, distilled,” Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis said in a statement. “This is a real-time portrait of the American government, and it is as riveting as the headlines and far, far more revelatory.”