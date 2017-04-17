THE SHOW “Sweat”
THE DEAL Lynn Nottage’s timely drama “Sweat,” which just opened on Broadway following a short run earlier this season at the Public Theater, has won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In “Sweat,” the shutdown of a factory in Reading, Pennsylvania, leads to the breakdown of friendship and family and a devastating cycle of violence, prejudice, poverty and drugs. Nottage also won a Pulitzer in 2009 for “Ruined.” Finalists for this year’s award included Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves” and Taylor Mac’s “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.”
THE SHOW “In Transit”
THE DEAL The train ride is over. “In Transit,” an original musical depicting a variety of New Yorkers who take the subway with a score sung a cappella and meticulous vocal engineering, closed on Sunday after a four-month run on Broadway.
WHAT Olivier Awards
THE DEAL “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the two-part London sensation that is set to come to Broadway next season, won a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards at the recent ceremony, including Best New Play. “Groundhog Day,” now in previews on Broadway, won Best New Musical. Andy Karl, who is currently playing weather forecaster Phil Connors in “Groundhog Day” on Broadway, won Best Actor in a Musical.
THE SHOW “Newsies”
THE DEAL The Disney musical “Newsies,” which was filmed during its national tour and screened in movie theaters, will be released through Disney Movies Anywhere and other on-demand and digital services beginning May 23.
