THE DEAL Nicole Kidman, who recently appeared in the drama “Photograph 51” in London, will not bring the show to Broadway because she wants to spend more time with her daughters, reports the Daily Mail. Kidman told the London paper, “When I did it, it was hard, I wasn’t there for bedtimes, I wasn’t there for dinner and this is where a balance between work and family is impossible. . . . You have to make a choice and it will always be them.”

THE SHOW “Circus Now 2017”

THE DEAL Circus fans may be disheartened by the shutdown of the Big Apple Circus and now Ringing Brothers, but on the horizon there is “Circus Now 2017,” a celebration of contemporary circus art, which will be held in early March at NYU’s Skirball Center. It will include performances by an assortment of companies from New York, Italy, Brazil, Finland and France.

THE SHOW “Oh, Hello on Broadway”

THE DEAL “Oh, Hello on Broadway” the comedy hit starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, will be filmed live before its Broadway run ends Sunday, Jan. 22, for future broadcast. The show’s producers also confirmed that they have recouped their $2.9 million investment.

THE SHOW “Angels in America”

THE DEAL The upcoming London revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, will be broadcast in movie theaters as part of the National Theatre Live series. “Part One: Millennium Approaches” and “Part Two: Perestroika” will premiere July 20 and 27 respectively. Other upcoming broadcasts in the series include “Hedda Gabler” with Ruth Wilson, “Amadeus” and “Twelfth Night.”