“Oslo,” J.T. Rogers’ drama about the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, has won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for best play of the 2016-17 season. “The Band’s Visit,” about an Egyptian police band in an Israeli village, was named best musical.
The critics group voted not to award a best foreign play, an option when an American play gets the top prize.
Special citations were given to playwright Paula Vogel, director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the cast of August Wilson’s “Jitney” and to Taylor Mac for “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.”
The Critics Circle is composed of 22 critics from newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites in the tristate area. Awards will be presented May 18 at a private ceremony.
