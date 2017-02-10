HIGHLIGHTS

  • MSG cites need for additional work on production
  • Rockettes appearances will include USO tour, Tonys performance

“The New York Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” will be taking a one-year hiatus, The Madison Square Garden Co. announced Friday.

In a statement, MSG said: “ ‘The New York Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes’ is an exciting large-scale theatrical that celebrates New York City. In 2016, which marked the show’s second year, we made important changes to the production with the ultimate goal of creating a show that will become a perennial favorite much like the Christmas Spectacular. While we were successful on a number of fronts, we believe there is additional work needed on the production, which cannot be completed before the start of this year’s show. Rather than showcase a product that is not yet at its best, we have made the decision to take a one-year hiatus, and instead pursue opportunities to broaden the Rockettes brand through significant appearances across the country and internationally, including a USO tour and the 2017 Tony Awards. We remain committed to the production and look forward to the show’s return in 2018.”

All purchases via Ticketmaster phone and internet will be automatically refunded. All other tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, MSG added.